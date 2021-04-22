ROH star EC3 has been hospitalized with an infection.

EC3 took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he has been hospitalized for the last five days with an unnamed infection.

He wrote, “•#ControlYourNarrative CAN KILL YOU•⁣ That’s not strictly just an attention grabbing headline. it’s more of an update.⁣ Short version; an infection I neglected proper care for, put others people’s needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me.⁣ Long version; it’s extensive, I’ve been hospitalized 5 days and we’ll need longer.’ Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation.⁣ Please do no not text. PLEASE.all I ask. If you want to help let me be alone,⁣ #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3 #ec3 #DONTTEXTIMEANINITANDDONTHUNYTMEDOWN #LETMESLEEP #THANKS”

EC3 last wrestled Moose at the GCW “We Run This Town” event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in Tampa, losing via DQ. He’s scheduled to face Matt Cardona at his special “Free The Narrative” Venmo event on Thursday, May 27, as noted before at this link.

Stay tuned for updates on EC3’s condition. You can see his Instagram post with photos below:

