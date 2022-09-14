Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with EC3, who spoke about a number of hot-button topics in the industry, including how higher-ups in WWE knew about the incident with controversial superstar Velveteen Dream, who allegedly filmed people in EC3’s bathroom at a house party during their time in NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says higher-ups in WWE were aware of Velveteen Dream attempting to film people in the bathroom at his house party:

“I’m not one to share it and gossip. It was known. Talent was involved. It’s a wild tale and a lot of people did know. Even being part of it where I was kind of at the forefront of it because it was my home, taking it up the chain, being there, getting there, people sometimes don’t want the boat rocked from an office perspective. Sometimes, talent is doing well and drawing money, they’ll be protected. At the same time, I’m an adult male who does not need someone else to fight my battles. ‘This sucks. I don’t like it.’ Guys that were involved, ‘this happened.’ Ridicule from peers. No lesson was learned. Why it came up here and now, somebody asked. Nobody ever asked. I was asked about him and when it rains it pours.”

How he would later comment about working with Dream and getting concussed:

“If I truly forgive him, would I say it on a podcast, no, but somebody asked and I’m not going to lie. This was an issue that happened. The butterfly effect of it, in theory, working with him later, being concussed. Was that purposeful? It kind of ruined my run and kind of ruined my life in a sense. It put me in a bad spot because of the issues with the concussions that stemmed from it. That’s not to put the blame on it, but that’s my story and it’s the truth.”

