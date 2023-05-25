EC3 opens up about his “Control Your Narrative” promotion, also known as CYN.

The current reigning NWA National Champion spoke about CYN during a recent interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he looked at Braun Strowman’s return to WWE as a big reason the promotion had to stall. He adds that he and Strowman are really good pals and there is no bad blood between them.

I think it added too much pressure early (Braun Strowman’s name value being added to Control Your Narrative). So everything happened the way it should have happened. When you have a high level, you know, former main eventer, former worlds champion, you have that pressure to do something immediately and the infrastructure, like I said, wasn’t prepared or ready so, I’m very happy he’s happy, we’re pals, everything is good. I think we would have grown too quickly and probably collapsed under our own weight if things went on as they did too. Just based on that name value and what it attracted that we needed a foundation before we have anything and if we have a struggling foundation but a giant mantlepiece on top of it, dude’s big, it’s gonna crumble.

The conversation then shifted to EC3 potentially returning to WWE. He gives the classic “never say never” answer but doesn’t foresee himself going back anytime soon.

I guess it’s an internal conversation and it would just depend on the means and the plans so, I would never say never, I would not say no (to a WWE return). But, I’m not gonna go, yep! I think about it all the time and it’s not happening because that would manifest failure, which I don’t so, considering, I would consider any option and there’s no ill will or bad blood there so…

EC3 will be defending the NWA National Championship at the upcoming Crockett Cup. You can check out the early card for the two-night event here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)