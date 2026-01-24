The fallout from Gunther defeating John Cena in Cena’s final match has been loud, divided, and emotionally charged. For some fans, the result symbolized “professional wrestling” triumphing over “sports entertainment,” while others bristled at seeing Cena tap out on his way out. The reaction has generated significant heat on Gunther, but according to EC3, that response is exactly the point.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, EC3 framed the outcome as a defining moment rather than a misstep. From his perspective, Gunther didn’t just beat Cena, he added to a growing résumé that separates him from the rest of the roster. “He’s got a Kill List now. Goldberg and Cena? That’s cool,” EC3 said. “I definitely think he is one of the, if not -the-, right choice, because he’s an incredible talent and he’s built like a real super villain and he works like a real super villain and he’s legitimate and threatening.”

EC3 emphasized that modern wrestling has been missing a very specific archetype, one Gunther naturally fills. “Wrestling really needs a guy to kind of have that; a monster heel with that resume,” he added, pointing to Gunther’s physical credibility and in-ring style as key differentiators in an era where true intimidation can feel manufactured.

There has been growing discussion around how Gunther’s presentation shifted after his World Heavyweight Championship reign ended. EC3 noted that Gunther was initially booked so dominantly that any necessary losses to transition the title created a jarring contrast. That abrupt adjustment, he believes, has made the current phase harder for some fans to immediately accept, even as the long-term arc remains intact.

Despite the polarized reaction, EC3 expressed confidence in Gunther’s staying power within WWE. “Incredible threat, great worker, great wrestler, fairly good man. I think he’s the right choice,” he said, suggesting that the company has found a centerpiece heel capable of anchoring future programs.

Critics have argued that the heat generated by the Cena finish risks alienating fans rather than drawing them in. EC3 rejected that notion outright, leaning on a long-standing industry philosophy. “Are they making noise, really?” he asked. “Kevin Nash is a far better business mind than me, and… he’s watching with a keener eye week to week, but I believe it wouldn’t be if fans are reacting wild.” In other words, reaction, any reaction, signals engagement.

That framing adds context to how WWE often measures success at the top of the card. Controversial finishes and polarizing villains have historically fueled sustained interest, particularly when the performer at the center can carry the role with authenticity and consistency.

Looking ahead, Gunther’s challenge will be translating that heat into momentum rather than stagnation. If WWE continues to position him as an unstoppable force rather than a one-night antagonist, the Cena victory may ultimately be remembered less as a divisive ending and more as the moment a long-term monster heel fully arrived.