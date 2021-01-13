Indie superstar EC3 recently spoke with WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor to discuss a variety of subjects, including his cinematic matchup against Moose at IMPACT’s Bound For Glory pay per view back in October. The former world champion reveals that he actually had his own cinematic version filmed with Moose prior to IMPACT booking that bout, one which he says he was hoping to release at some point.

I really liked the one [cinematic match] we did in IMPACT with Moose, but I did one with him prior that I was going to release but then they made the decision to make our Bound For Glory match cinematic so we did one under their terms. It was cool, but the fact I had already — I was like, ‘Oh, let’s see what the difference is.’ But I was very happy with being able to tell that story and making Moose come out of his shell and become the man he’s supposed to be. Whether he adheres to that or not, we’ll see but I’ve always seen great potential in him, so…

EC3 has been used in both IMPACT and ROH since his departure from WWE last April. Check out his full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)