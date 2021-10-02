ROH superstar EC3 recently spoke with Fightful about his Control the Narrative series, which just featured former Universal champion Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman). During the interview EC3 spoke about adding his aunt Dixie Carter to the series. Hear what he had to say.

Says he would love to have Dixie Carter in his Free The Narrative series:

“I don’t know (if she’s seen it) Absolutely, (I would love her to be in The Narrative), 100%.”

On Carter:

“Before sending out our completed body of work when we did the first one, I wanted a second one because it was our first time doing anything of this nature. Mistakes were made, the lighting sucks, we sucked at editing here, I knew we would grow into the second one. When I get feedback from the first by people I respect at high levels, I don’t want them to point out things we knew, I’d rather it be like, ‘Here’s one and two, take a look when you have time’ and see, ‘Okay, these guys improved and get this aspect, now I can break down what I think about these on a different level.’ I’ll send it over to Aunt D and by Narrative V, maybe she’s officiating my wedding to Maxine.”