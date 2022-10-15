EC3 is slated to wrestle Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12.

While speaking Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, EC3 was asked whether his feud with Latimer is allowing him to do the kind of storytelling he’s looking for.

“Yeah, this definitely intrigues me, and I think Thom Latimer’s… if it’s real, people feel it. If it’s real, we as the talents feel it. I think Thom Latimer’s real story is so intriguing because I’ve known him such a long time, from FCW days and just him pegged as being a top guy in any company. He is a superstar, he low-key has moves, he has work ethic, he has the ability to, like a natural charisma about him. The guy is a first-round draft pick star, and the only thing that ever defeated him were his own demons. So he had a hard time, from WWE to IMPACT, where he battled himself, and that’s been his toughest point [until] me. But I still feel like, now that he’s on this path, he’s happy in life, he’s happy in marriage, he’s happy in his career, happiness can breed complacency, and I think for a guy like Thom Latimer to truly reach his top potential, he has to finally quell every demon he has, and if that takes me to bring them out of them, then that will be the case.”

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion described how he feels like he’s more of an idea than a wrestler because he wants to help people tell their stories.