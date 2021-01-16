Pro-wrestling superstar EC3 released a cryptic statement on his Twitter account earlier today addressing recent rival Moose, who EC3 battled at Bound For Glory in a cinematic showdown. The former world champion says that his return to IMPACT in 2020 was done so he could push Moose to find his true potential, and reminds him of the importance of controlling his own narrative ahead of tonight’s Hard To Kill pay per view.

An athlete, a man, an entity, someone powerful, terrifying. ⁣Someone LEGITIMATE. One worth my sacrifice.⁣⁣⁣ The man I chose was @TheMooseNation All the tools. All the promise. Lost on instincts. No guidance.⁣⁣ I returned to push him. To punish him. To torture him. To berate him. To inspire him. To guide him. To teach him. ⁣⁣⁣In a company where management has now become infatuated with the #serotonin release of using someone else’s “star” Moose once again has found himself unwanted. Abandoned.⁣⁣⁣ This makes him very dangerous.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣Now, as fate intervened (as it often does) Moose has found himself in the #HardToKill main event.⁣⁣⁣ I have done everything I can to push him in body, mind, and spirit. ⁣But now the choice is his. Only Moose can stand for himself. ⁣⁣⁣Fight for himself Only Moose can stand for himself. ⁣⁣⁣Fight for himself.⁣⁣⁣ Become who he is supposed to be.⁣⁣⁣ @TheMooseNation You #ControlYourNarrative.⁣⁣⁣ #FreeEC3

Moose will be teaming up with Chris Sabin and IMPACT world champion Rich Swann to take on AEW world champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT tag team champion Good Brothers. Check out EC3’s tweets below.

