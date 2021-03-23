Ring of Honor star EC3 recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this Friday’s 19th Anniversary pay per view, where the former IMPACT world champion is set to take on Jay Briscoe in a huge grudge match. Fightful Select has released the following notes from the interview, which can be found below.

-EC3 says he still has a good relationship with former TNA President Dixie Carter, stating that the two are in contact often.

-He also reveals that he’s been living with Moose, whom he faced in a cinematic matchup at Bound For Glory, in an effort to continue to push each other to improve.

-EC3 later tells the publication about his bold plans for The Narrative and FreeTheNarrative.com. He claims that he doesn’t want the Narrative to be cinematic, but a fight filmed cinema style.

-He will be appearing in the upcoming video game by Virtual Basement, which will include his “One Percent” character, as well as his new “Narrative” version.