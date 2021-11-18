During his recent interview on Sportskeeda’s UnSkripted program pro-wrestling star EC3 looked back on his time in WWE and NXT, where he named the Takeover New Orleans Ladder match as one of his favorite memories with the company. He also touches on his main roster run, something the former world champion hopes to forget entirely. Highlights are below.

On his favorite memory of NXT:

“I think my favorite memory from NXT would be the satisfaction of the ladder match for the North American Championship upon coming to the back. Trips [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] were there and they’re just like ‘Wow’. They were super happy and it was a vindication for my long journey back there. What sucked about it is that I started to peak. First thing it was like an awesome moment. That’s something I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget walking the streets of New Orleans drinking whatever, like jungle juice, and the fans were everywhere slapping us on the back. It was just a good night. That match is probably my favorite memory of NXT.”

Says he has decided to wipe the memory of his main roster run just like in the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind:

“With WWE [main roster] I’ve purposely went to my therapist to have it erased from my mind like The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind so I have no recollection of anything that took place in the WWE [Main roster].”