EC3 talks about the constant evolution of his character.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during an interview with WrestleZone, where he hyped up his NWA National Championship showdown with Cyon at this weekend’s 312 pay-per-view in Chicago. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his character constantly evolves:

The constant evolution of a character and your reality and personas all tie in. The Essential Character, through the gloomy dark times were the prime of my career and my dream job was taken away due to a pandemic. If you think about it, for any of us as talent, years of our prime years were kind of taken from us. [We were] relegated to empty arena wrestling and lack of travel and lack of opportunities to, in theory, make more money because the more you work, the more money you make. That was suitable for what The Essential Character was and what I was trying to create with Control Your Narrative, which was never to be a promotion but more so an idea, a mindset, perhaps even a faction, which is kind where it’s going.

Talks nostalgia in wrestling:

Taking that back, scaling it back, NWA, Nostalgia Wrestling Alliance. Through the great history of the past, I think we can together build a future. That’s kind of what I’m doing,” he explained, “as I move on towards passing on knowledge and things like that, where I’m trying to, I’ve talked about writing a book as a guide for wrestling the ways I see it. What was old worked for these reasons. What builds a foundation, it’s the same thing with civilization, what built the foundations work for these reasons. But where we’re going, we can still do the things we wanna do, the evolutions we wanna take, if we just do them with integrity towards the past. There’s fans still dream-booking Sting versus Undertaker. Dudes, it’s never gonna happen. But who’s the next Sting, and who’s the next Undertaker? There are none because we’ve only relegated ourselves to thinking about what’s worked in the past, as opposed to being open-minded with what is coming in the future,” he said. “I think as talents, we have done the same thing, where we’ve relegated ourselves to, ‘We’ll never be these guys, but we’ll be alright.’ The lack of drive to topple those great legacies and those great names by creating ourselves. That’s what’s lacking.

The next step for him:

I’ve been the Top 1%. I’ve been ‘Chicks In America.’ I’ve been the Essential Character. I’ve been world champion. And I’ve been a huge jabroni, so like, I’ve been everything. What is that final form and I’m kind of teasing it with NWA, and it’s the ‘Over Man’, you know, because I’m over, man. But if you read philosophy and Nietzsche and the story of the Übermensch and how that’s influenced so many different heroes of fiction and things of that nature, directly stealing from him and making it my own within wrestling. So that is the final form I want to achieve. I don’t think I can achieve that until my pec is fully healed and my third world championship is around my waist and my tattoos are complete and my art is solidified. But there will be a moment where I ascend into hypothetically the heavens, but it’s probably going to be an arena, so maybe just up into the rafters and I become that over man that I really desperately truly want to become that’s it.

The latest card for NWA 312 can be found here.