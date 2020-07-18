EC3 Teases That A New Narrative Will Be Revealed At Midnight

Former WWE superstar EC3 released another cryptic promo video to hype a “change in his narrative,” which the the 37-year old promises will come at midnight tonight. He also issued the following statement:
To whom it may concern,
Control. Freedom. Purpose.
Three essential words lost in a global landscape marred by division, disaster, and disease.
Join a #FreeEC3 as he takes the first steps to freeing himself.
Join ec3 as he steps into #TheNarrative.
7/18/2020 12:00 AM
Midnight marks the end of the non-compete clause from all stars who were released by WWE back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks. EC3 has teased an appearance in every rival promotion including ROH, AEW, NWA, and even back in his old stomping grounds of IMPACT, where he was a former multi-time champion. IMPACT even played his theme music during one of their televised events on AXS.
Check out his video below, and stay tuned.
