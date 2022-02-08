EC3’s “Control Your Narrative” brand has announced their first two live events.

The “CYN: Awakening” live events are being headlined by EC3, Killer Kross and “The Titan” Adam Scherr. Their official website notes that more names will be announced in the future.

The first “CYN: Awakening” events have been announced for Saturday, March 5 at The Tin Roof at Icon Park in Orlando, and Thursday, March 31 at Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s in Dallas.

The Dallas show will take place during WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Weekend. It was noted that the Dallas event will include a panel of “nostalgic ‘Legends’ who will be making an announcement that can very well change the course of wrestling consumption forever.”

They wrote, “CYN Awakening: Live will soon be announcing other names that are bold enough to accept this great challenge. In addition to an immersive fan experience, realistic wrestling action, original cinematography, and music, Awakening: Dallas will include a panel of nostalgic ‘Legends’ who will be making an announcement that can very well change the course of wrestling consumption forever. There is a door at ‘CYN: Awakening’ but it is not forbidden. If one wants to enter, all they have to do is ‘knock.'”

The CYN website describes the new brand of live events like this:

Control Your Narrative (CYN) has found it’s “purpose” and is proud to announce “Awakening: Live”, a series of live events featuring combative PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING action and the real stories of those who choose to fight. Headlined by “The Titan” Adam Scherr, ec3, the newly recruited Killer Kross, and other top names in the field of “sports and entertainment,” “CYN Awakening: Live” is a live event under the guise of a “traditional wrestling show” that will be everything but “traditional.” “CYN Awakening: Live” will offer an unique, interactive experience, where fans can not only meet and great their favorite stars, but watch them do what these world class competitors do best. #ControlYourNarrative is a unique concept in wrestling content distribution. Through their “Free The Narrative” features and now “Awakening: Live” CYN focuses on telling original and personal stories with not only professional wrestling’s biggest names, but those also unknown. CYN is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, CYN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it and any performer that truly seeks it. To #ControlYourNarrative is to “Tell Your Story. ”At an “awakening” those stories are told.

Tickets for the Orlando show are $24.99 for General Admission, and $99 for VIP Admission, which includes meet & greet with Scherr and EC3, a signed poster, and an early admission with pre-show activities. The Dallas tickets run $25 for Standing Room Only General Admission; $50 for T3 Rows 2-4 with a t-shirt and After Party admission; $100 for T2 Front Row with a photo op with Scherr and EC3, a t-shirt, a 3 Brand drawstring bag including surprise merchandise, and an After Party lanyard; $125 T1 Stage VIP with early entry, a guaranteed seat on the stage, photo op with Scherr and EC3,, t-shirt, drawstring bag and surprise merchandise, and After Party lanyard.

EC3 first launched “Free The Narrative” in March 2020 following his WWE release. He held his first “Free The Narrative” cinematic show in May 2021, defeating Matt Cardona in the main event. The “FTNII: The Monster In Us All” aired in October 2021, with EC3 losing to Scherr in the main event.

You can see a new promo for the shows below, featuring EC3, Scherr and Kross.

