– The Rascalz vs. Alan Angels & Jake Crist has been announced for this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs at 8/7c on November 14 on AXS TV and TNA+. Also scheduled for the 11/14 episode is The Northern Armory (Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin, Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro, Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers, as well as Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth.

New tag team just dropped

– WWE has released a six-plus minute behind-the-scenes video blog that shows The Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, Dawn Marie, Nunzio, Tony Mamaluke, Rhyno and others backstage at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. for the special ECW-style episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network. Check out the complete video blog below.

– Today, November 12, 2024, marks the six-year anniversary of the night Becky Lynch became “The Man” in WWE. To celebrate the anniversary, WWE has released the complete 12-plus minute segment from the November 12, 2018 episode of WWE Raw, which saw Lynch get her nose broken by Nia Jax. Check it out below.

– Another milestone moment took place on November 12, as November 12, 2019 marked the first time CM Punk appeared on WWE programming since he left, as he made his WWE Backstage on FS1 debut alongside Renee Paquette (Renee Young), Booker T, Samoa Joe and Paige on the WWE news-style FS1 program. Check it out below.