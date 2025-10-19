Tod Gordon is in the hospital.

The former ECW founder has reportedly been in the hospital for a while now dealing with health issues.

Family of the former pro wrestling executive surfaced via social media to release a statement regarding the matter this weekend.

Earlier today, the family of Tod Gordon issued the following statement via Instagram:

From the Family of Tod Gordon: We wanted to share that, Tod Gordon, is currently in the hospital and has been for some time. If you’ve reached out and haven’t heard back, please know he’s not ignoring anyone – he’s just focusing on his health right now. While he is unable to receive visitors, we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers during this time. Please keep him in your thoughts. Thank you The Gordon Family

