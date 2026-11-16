ECW legend The Sandman apparently isn’t finished with professional wrestling after all.

Despite holding what was billed as his retirement match earlier this year, the 63-year-old hardcore wrestling icon is already preparing to return to the squared circle.

The Sandman has been announced for Battle Championship Wrestling’s 10th anniversary event, scheduled for December 4, 2026, at the Whitehorse Club in Burwood East, Melbourne, Australia.

He will face Scottish wrestler DCT (David Campbell Thomson), who has his own history of coming out of retirement. DCT initially retired from ICW in 2023 before resuming his in-ring career in Australia in 2025.

The announcement comes less than eight months after The Sandman competed in his supposed farewell match against The Invisible Man at Joey Janela’s Spring Break during WrestleMania weekend in April.

BCW confirmed his return with a video message that aired at the conclusion of the promotion’s latest event.

“Yo, Battle Championship Wrestling, baby. December 4, I cannot wait to be in Australia again. Melbourne, baby,” Sandman said. “BCW 10th anniversary. Yo, make sure you got a couple slabs of beer for me too when I get there getting done kicking some ass. Peace.”

The Sandman won’t be the only former ECW star appearing at the anniversary show, as fellow ECW alumnus Rhino is also scheduled to compete.

In a fitting matchup, Rhino will square off against a wrestler named Gore.

***THE SANDMAN IS COMING TO BCW 74*** At the end of BCW 73 THE SANDMAN appeared on screen to confirm his presence at BCW 74 and made it very clear he’s coming to the Battle Kingdom to kick some ass and drink some beer!

———————————————————-

On Friday 4 December 2026 BATTLE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING 74: 10th Anniversary Show takes place at the Whitehorse Club featuring RHINO and THE SANDMAN along with a Steel Cage Match for the BCW Heavyweight Championship between JOHNATHAN PRESTON (c) and MADDOG! This is the last show at the Whitehorse Club before it gets demolished, book your tickets now: https://t.co/mOF74Jfy7j

—————————————————————————

Subscribe to BCW TV here: https://t.co/05VvCGySFR @DCTWrestler — BCW Pro Wrestling (@BCWBattleChamp) November 9, 2026