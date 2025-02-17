During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the legacy of John Cena and how he’ll be remembered following his 2025 retirement tour.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On John Cena: “[John Cena will be remembered as] the man who took what he had, made the best out of it, and took it all the way to the top. That’s how John’s going to be remembered. He wasn’t the best wrestler in the world or anything like that. I always talk about that.”

On how Cena always knew how to do it right: “You know, as far as John Cena goes, and it’s not out of disrespect or anything like that, but John Cena, he knew how to go out and do — I always talk to my students, I say, ‘There’s no wrong way of doing it, as long as you do it right. That’s John Cena.”

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bayley commented on defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) at NXT TakeOver: Respect in October 2015.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On finding out her match with Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) would be the main event at NXT TakeOver: “Respect. We had no idea what we were there for. We were literally sitting there and he said he wanted to talk to us. So [Banks] was already up on the road Raw and SmackDown at that point, so it’s just weird that he wanted her there after we were done.”

On wrestling Sasha Banks: “Wrestling her is like, I feel like every woman’s wrestler’s dream because she’s just on a different level, has always been. But to be able to do that with her, make history, and just Hunter making it like special, like he made us feel special, putting it on that show…calling us early to get there that day and just making us feel like it was important and making us feel like we deserved it.”

Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine is working on a memoir about his wrestling career, which will be released in the spring. He is working with Kenny Casanova on the book.

Valentine has wrestled for the NWA and WWE. He is also a WWE Hall of Famer. He’s held the NWA United States title and is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Tommy Dreamer expressed his concern with the main event scene as WWE heads into WrestleMania 41. As of now, GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton have been confirmed for the pay-per-view event.

Dreamer said, “I’m a little concerned what the main event for WrestleMania will be. What night? I don’t know if this match is going to be the main event of WrestleMania, but we saw it, and I love how they did it. We have 10 weeks to go to heat up your heel. And I think WWE did an amazing job of heating up your heel. He’s basically calling his shot, he’s calling his match. I liked how they went into it. But then I’m saying to myself, ‘Man, with all these players on this field, is this gonna main event WrestleMania?’”

Since its premiere on January 6, WWE RAW has been available for streaming on Netflix, with its viewership consistently tracked and posted on the platform’s official Tudum website. The rankings on Tudum display the top ten shows for the week, revealing WWE RAW’s position, along with the total views and watch hours for each episode.

However, recently, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics pointed out some discrepancies in the way Netflix calculates viewership for WWE Raw compared to other top-ten shows. Typically, the calculation formula for views is straightforward: Views = Hours Viewed × Runtime (in hours). But when applied to WWE RAW, the numbers don’t always seem to add up.

Thurston noticed that for WWE RAW, the calculation of total views and watch hours doesn’t always align with this standard formula. This has raised questions about the accuracy of the reported numbers. Netflix was approached for clarification, and the platform offered an explanation to Thurston.

In response to Thurston’s inquiry Netflix said,

“This is a matter of the runtime changing live versus on SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand). For live titles, we show the latest runtime on our Top 10. As an example, the January 6 premiere is listed as 2.4 hours long on Tudum (and on the product today) but was even longer live because of ads. When calculating Views, we implement a ‘Blended Views’ approach, which calculates views for each individual cut (with its own runtime), and then takes the sum total.”