ECW Legend “Pitbull” Gaqry Wolf has been active of late. The former 3PW Heavyweight Champion and founding member of the famed Pitbulls tag team has written his memoir which is avaialble for purchase right now. He also has reformed the Pitbulls tag team with “Pitbull #3” Christopher Annino. In addition, a docu-series on the Pitbulls has been completed and will air in January of 2026. A press release on all this and more can be read below.

Pro Wrestling Tag Team Pitbulls Are Back!!

ECW original former Philly native Gary Wolf officially released his autobiography The Pitbull Unleashed co-written by Kevin C Davidson. During the 1990’s, The Pitbulls were one of the most dominating and influential tag teams in professional wrestling. Pitbull # 1 Gary Wolf teamed up with fellow Monster Factor Alum Pitbull # 2 Anthony Durante and for a decade made history at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Sadly, Anthony Durante had passed away in 2003, however Gary kept wrestling throughout the years in the hopes for one day to have closure and find a new tag team partner that could meet the credentials of Anthony. From the shores of South Jersey to the green hills of New Zealand, Gary Wolf has lived a life like few others. Book features some amazing stories with hall of fame pro wrestlers throughout Gary’s 30-year pro wrestling career. The publishing company is THC Ringside https://www.thcringside.com/books the founder is Christopher Pelton. The book is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Pitbull-Unleashed-Gary-Wolf-Story/dp/B0F63V2KQQ and Walmart.

The book inspired Gary Wolf to bring back The Pitbulls this is a sneak peak of what is to come https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pj1uyRiZu3U Gary Wolf has officially recruited Christopher Annino to officially be Pitbull # 3 together they will officially be The Pitbulls tag team. Christopher Annino, a graduate from Mitchell College, and is from Connecticut. Annino is a former NCAA athlete, former firefighter, and an international award-winning filmmaker. Annino suffers from Asperger syndrome despite his disability he managed to overcome and that is why he was selected. Annino was trained by WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Valiant, New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee Chris Blackheart, and Gary Wolf. Gary will be expanding the team into a faction by adding another full-time member, Rutgers graduate /ECW original Angel Orsini for the women’s division. This faction was heavily influenced by the Fabulous Freebirds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xA5ekSJuhs

Their goal is to dominate the tag team division and make it great again. Thus far they have been in negotiations with Veteran Pro Wrestling, Assault Championship Wrestling, United States Wrestling Federation, and a few other name companies. They wear a number two on their vests to symbolize Anthony Durante always being with them. For all booking inquiries for Gary Wolf and the Pitbulls email him at pitbull67gw@gmail.com check out the Pitbulls official Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/pitbullsmaddogsofwar

Gary, Christopher, and Angel are also doing their part in preserving pro wrestling history and are also co-founders of the Tag Team Hall of Fame www.tagteamhalloffame.com , & Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame www.womenswrestlinghalloffame.com

The following are considered special honorary Pitbull’s and will be considered for future events Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductees Missy Hyatt, Sweet Saraya, Jeanne Basone (GLOW), Sonny Kiss (TNA), Marsha Maraschino, Jazz, (ECW), Rodney Mack (ECW), & Jason Knight (ECW) are up for consideration as honorary members in the future.

The Pitbulls Docu series will be released January of 2026 on ECUSA TV www.ecusatv.com

