ECW Legend Providing Alternate SummerSlam Commentary For FITE TV

The official FITE TV Twitter account has announced that the Blue Meanie will be providing alternate commentary for WWE’s SummerSlam pay per view this Sunday.
The ECW legend will be joined by Josh Shernoff to call the biggest event of the summer, which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando Florida, one of the first major shows to occur outside of the Performance Center since the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States back in March.
Details, including start time and where to listen, can be found below.
With all the popularity of the #WatchAlong concept. #FITE ups the ante with an exciting innovation with two of #wrestling's best. #AlternativeCommentary LIVE #SummerSlam hosted by @BlueMeanieBWO and @SoSaysShernoff
FREE‼️ Sunday beginning at 7pm ET
🎙️ https://t.co/UxnMif47DL pic.twitter.com/PlpsTjSuir
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 19, 2020
