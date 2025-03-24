During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the insane spiked bat spot that took place between Jon Moxley and Cope on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On the spot needing to make sense: “The spikes have the potential to do what? Puncture and potentially hit what area of your body? Your spine. So, the level of danger on that one is very high. Everybody’s in an uproar because the spikes stuck in his back… As far as this spot is concerned, I have said since day one on this show, I don’t care what you do… as long as it makes sense. Don’t do it just for the sake of doing it.”

On AEW Dynamite’s ratings and viewership improving in recent weeks: “Over the past five weeks, Dynamite’s rating has increased, slowly but surely… It’s better than where they were at five weeks ago and they’re showing improvement on either bringing their fans back to the product or maybe bringing a couple of new eyes to the product, thus, that’s why you have to do that particular (spot). It’s not a ton of viewers but it’s something, it’s progression in a positive direction and that’s what the company needs.”

During a recent appearance on “The F Y’all Podcast,” AEW wrestler Shelton Benjamin lavished praise on MVP for the way he’s able to cut promos without memorizing scripts.

On MVP being one of his favorite promos in wrestling: “I’m gonna throw MVP in there. If you notice on AEW, I don’t say nothing. I know my role — talking is not my role. He’ll pull all the heavy weight in there. We’ll take care of the physical stuff, you just talk s**t.”

On being able to cut a promo: “I don’t memorize scripts. I’m fortunate that during my time with WWE, I got hired because I could cut a promo. When I pitched the MVP character to them, I sent a DVD that had a one-minute promo to show them that I could hit a time, and there was a four-and-a-half-minute promo to show them that I can fill time and keep you entertained.”