– The WWE Speed Women’s Championship will be on-the-line during this week’s episode of WWE Speed on X, which premieres today at 12/11c, with Candice LeRae defending her title against Zoey Stark.
– WWE released the latest installment of their digital series, WWE Playback, on Wednesday morning. The new 40-minute episode features WWE Hall of Fame legends Shawn Michaels and Booker T sitting down to re-watch the first-ever Elimination Chamber match. WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto takes place this Saturday night.
– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel added this one on Wednesday, which is a full near-two-hour long event from Atlanta’s Omni, which features Ric Flair vs. Brad Armstrong, The Road Warriors vs. Hansen & Bundy and more.
– The latest installment of Eyes Up Here: The Queen’s Extreme Podcast features Francine relating to Rhea Ripley’s frustration over stalker issues with fans from earlier this week. The description for the show reads as follows:
“Get ready for an all-new episode of Eyes Up Here as ECW’s Queen of Extreme, This week, Francine dives deep into the gripping story surrounding WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, discussing the latest controversy involving fans and the invasion of privacy. ‘The Queen of Extreme’ recalls an incident where fans came to her house during ECW, how she handles fan mail sent to her house, and dealers that sell celebrity addresses.”