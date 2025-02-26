– The WWE Speed Women’s Championship will be on-the-line during this week’s episode of WWE Speed on X, which premieres today at 12/11c, with Candice LeRae defending her title against Zoey Stark.

– WWE released the latest installment of their digital series, WWE Playback, on Wednesday morning. The new 40-minute episode features WWE Hall of Fame legends Shawn Michaels and Booker T sitting down to re-watch the first-ever Elimination Chamber match. WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto takes place this Saturday night.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel added this one on Wednesday, which is a full near-two-hour long event from Atlanta’s Omni, which features Ric Flair vs. Brad Armstrong, The Road Warriors vs. Hansen & Bundy and more.

– The latest installment of Eyes Up Here: The Queen’s Extreme Podcast features Francine relating to Rhea Ripley’s frustration over stalker issues with fans from earlier this week. The description for the show reads as follows: