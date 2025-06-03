It was reported over the weekend that R-Truth was being let go by WWE, as the company opted not to renew his contract.

The news sparked a wave of reactions from fellow WWE Superstars and personalities across the wrestling world. During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray offered a suggestion – that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena should take storyline responsibility for Truth’s departure. Bully even pitched that Cena should claim he contacted TKO Board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make it happen. He said,

“At that press conference a couple weeks ago, before Cena put Truth through a table, he said, ‘You know, Ron, I never liked you,’ If this release is legit, I’d have Cena grab a mic on TV and say, ‘I never liked Ron Killings. He was released because of me. I said I was going to ruin wrestling—starting with the people you love. You loved him? I called The Rock. The Rock made the call. End of story. Got a problem? Write a letter.’”

R-Truth’s last match took place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he faced John Cena in a singles bout.

Netflix is reporting that the May 26 episode of WWE RAW drew 2.6 million views on the platform. The episode ranked sixth globally and landed in the top ten in fifteen different countries.

This marks a slight dip from the May 19 episode, which pulled in 2.7 million views.

Since WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman has been making waves on WWE Monday Night RAW, aligning with Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed to deliver impactful statements at the expense of top stars like CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Jacob Fatu was asked about Heyman’s new faction. The Bloodline member drew a comparison to the 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers, referencing the star power and expectations surrounding the group. He said,

“They’re the Lakers, man, when they had Gary Payton, Karl Malone, I mean, let’s keep it 100, bro. When you see those guys, man, we talking about Seth, we talking about Breakker, and then, you know, Reed, Big Bad Reed. Man, that group seem untouchable. I know they over there RAW. We on SmackDown. You know, they running that thing. But, man, I can’t call it. I know there’s some dangerous cats, and at the end of the day, man, I know what they got going on, but, man, if you ask me, I think it’s pretty cool. I think I really do. Not only that, it’s like a whole nother layer now. But to see Heyman double back over there with Seth, with Breakker and then what Reed’s been out since November, it’s a whole nother layer for him. So, I don’t know, man. We’re going to have to wait and see. You see, I’m on SmackDown, so I really can’t call nothing over there at all.”

