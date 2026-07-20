An ECW Original has passed away.

Paul Bykow, who performed in the pro wrestling business during the original ECW days as The Equalizer, has died.

Little is known about the passing, however the news was confirmed by multiple outlets.

Additionally, independent pro wrestler Tony Chini posted about the situation via social media, writing the following via his official Instagram account (see post below):

“Paul. I just saw you one week ago. Seeing this news really hurts today. Pauly was a one of a kind individual. He had amazing stories and he loved to share them. I’m so happy Noah got to formally introduce us. Last month I got to have a great conversation with you where I told you how much it meant to have gotten to grow up watching you and then become your friend and even share the ring with you. He always wanted to help, he would always tell me about how @housekatcalledfran slapped him so hard in their match and he was so happy about it lol R.I.P. to The Equalizer. You will be so missed. I wish we got to watch those tapes together. Spend more time with people. Also a few years back I helped Pauly take some of his matches he had on CD’s and put them on a YouTube channel. Watch a match or a promo for him today. 🙏”

Our condolences here at WrestlingHeadlines.com to the family and friends of Paul “The Equalizer” Bykow.