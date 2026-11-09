WWE has taken steps to secure the rights to the “Spike Dudley” name following a potential trademark dispute involving the former ECW and WWE star.

Matthew Hyson, who portrayed Spike Dudley throughout his wrestling career, originally filed a trademark application for the name in May 2026, seeking to use it for merchandising purposes. The application was published in late August, opening a period during which other parties could challenge the filing.

As that opposition window approached its expiration, WWE requested a 90-day extension on September 24, giving the company additional time to potentially contest Hyson’s application.

However, the situation appears to have taken a different direction in recent days.

On November 1, Hyson and his trademark attorney submitted an express abandonment request, resulting in his application being officially listed as “abandoned.” Just five days later, on November 6, WWE filed its own trademark application for the Spike Dudley name.

The company’s filing covers entertainment services, including professional wrestling performances, television and online broadcasts, wrestling-related news and information, fan club activities, and other sports entertainment services.

While the timing suggests the two sides may have reached some form of understanding, no details regarding a potential agreement have been made public.

Hyson, 56, has largely stepped away from the professional wrestling business in recent years. During a 2025 appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, he revealed that he was working in finance for Fidelity Investments and enjoying family life with his wife and their two children.

Despite his limited involvement in wrestling, Hyson has occasionally returned for special appearances. WWE brought him in during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia in 2024, while he also appeared alongside The Dudley Boyz during D-Von Dudley’s retirement match against The Hardys at TNA Bound For Glory in 2025.