IMPACT star Eddie Edwards recently appeared on the Hashtag Show to discuss a variety of topics, most notably how he’s feeling 100% after undergoing surgery for appendicitis, something he acknowledges could have ended his career had he not taken care of it right away. Hear the former world champion’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he’s feeling healthy and ready for Slammiversary:

I’m good man. I feel back to 100% or as I like to say, ‘normal’ or whatever that normal is. For each and every person, I feel relatively ‘normal’ right now. It was a rough couple of weeks but now I’m back on and I feel good, back in the routine, getting ready for [Slammiversary] man.

On heading to the hospital because of his appendicitis:

There was a couple moments like heading to the hospital at the time and it’s like, what if there’s a couple minutes of traffic and it’s like, ‘Maybe that’s the two minutes where my appendix blows up and kills me. What if that’s taking me out?’ But you try to stay positive and it was mostly focused just on the pain and wanting to actually get it done and over it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)