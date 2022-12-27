Eddie Edwards has high praise for the legendary Keiji Muto, also known as the Great Muta.

The Japanese legend is preparing to wrestle his final round of matches in 2023, where he will retire at the ripe age of 60 after a year that spanned 40-plus years. Edwards discussed this topic during his recent interview with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling. Check out highlights from that chat below.

On Mutoh (Muta)’s legendary career coming to an end:

It’s historic. You look at Muta’s career, how long it’s spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from his time at WCW, to New Japan, to All Japan, to NOAH. I have nothing but respect for him. Everything that he’s done at his age, how long he went. It gives me hope—something to strive for, something to reach for—because he was able to do it at such a high level for so long.

Says he would love to have a career as long lasting as Mutoh:

That’s what I wanna do, and now he’s able to go out under his own terms, have these matches that he wants to have, and sail off into the sunset. That’s something that I would love to be able to do.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)