Eddie Edwards Defends Title Against RVD, Facing Eric Young Next Week

Current Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards made an open challenge for the title that was answered by Rob Van Dam. To end the match, RVD missed the 5-Star Frogsplash and Edwards hit the flying Boston Knee Party for the pinfall. After the match, Eric Young attacked Edwards and told him that he was answering the open challenge next week for the title.
In a pre-taped promo, Sami Callihan challenged RVD for a match next week.
That MANIAC @TheEricYoung jumped @TheEddieEdwards from behind! #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WTGcl5KsvS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2020
.@TheSamiCallihan wants to face @TherealRVD NEXT WEEK! #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pE0RNgKzhz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2020
