Eddie Edwards thinks a run in the new Ring of Honor isn’t out of the question.

The former two-time IMPACT world champion, who previously competed for ROH in the past, discussed the topic during an interview on Tru Heel Heart Wrestling. Edwards states that a run with the now Tony Khan owned promotion isn’t entirely out of the question, but is not something he is necessarily aiming for as his full focus is with IMPACT.

In the next year, who knows. In the world of professional wrestling, you never say never. Who knows what’s going to happen, you know? Could it happen? Yeah. Do I need it to happen? No. You know, but is it something that could happen down the road? Sure, but I’m, for me, I’m focused on what Impact Wrestling is doing.

