Eddie Edwards is excited to finally clash with Jonathan Gresham.

The former IMPACT world champion discussed his desire to wrestle the Octopus on the latest edition of Brian Hebner’s Refin It Up podcast, which also saw Edwards reflect on the match he was supposed to have with Gresham at IMPACT Rebellion, one that got canceled due to an injury. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his canceled match with Jonathan Gresham at IMPACT Rebellion:

Yeah, you know this was a match that was supposed to happen back in April at Rebellion in Poughkeepsie. It didn’t end up happening, you know in this business things come up. Gresham, he was injured, he was concussed and he wasn’t able to make the show. He wasn’t able to make the event. It kinda went on the back burner for a little while until luckily the chips fell the right way and Gresham is back, he’s now signed with IMPACT Wrestling and we get to do it now.

Says he has wanted a match with Gresham for some time:

It’s nice to sometimes tease it for a while, it’s a match that I’ve wanted for quite a while now so it’s really been building up on me and I’m ready to go out in Atlanta at Center Stage and kill it and show Gresham just what he’s in for in IMPACT Wrestling.

