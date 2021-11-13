IMPACT superstar and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently spoke with WrestleTalk about a wide range of topics, including why he wants to face NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii in a matchup, citing Ishii’s previous encounter with Moose as a reason for them to face-off. Highlights are below.

Says he would love to see Tomohiro Ishii in IMPACT:

“I’d love to see a guy like (Tomohiro) Ishii pop up in IMPACT Wrestling. I think that would be fun. I saw his match with Moose for New Japan in the States, and he’s another guy who’s had amazing matches for a long time, and I would love to see him in an IMPACT ring, experiencing the crowd.”

Would love to face Ishii:

“I personally would love having a match against Ishii – that’s one guy that for sure, off the top of my head, is one guy that I’d like to see.”