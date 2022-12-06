IMPACT star and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently appeared on the Angle podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included Edwards discussing whether he would ever reunite with Davey Richards, where the two formed the American Wolves tag team. Check out what Edwards had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

On a potential tag team reunion with Davey Richards:

Yeah. Me and Davey, we’re friends. We do some indie matches here and there together, and in the professional wrestling world you never say never, so you don’t know what’s going to happen. I’d be more than open to it. Like you said, I think people would like to see it.

Says whether it happens or not he is not opposed to it:

I think me and Davey would like to do it at some point. Who knows what happens down the road? Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.

