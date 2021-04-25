IMPACT Wrestling superstar and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this evening’s Rebellion pay per view, where Edwards spoke about the baseball incident between himself and Sami Callihan from a few years ago. Hear the story below.

Talks the damage he sustained after the baseball bat incident with Sami Callihan:

That was a pretty big mistake, I guess. Or maybe it was on purpose, but mistake that once in happened—I was at the tapings the next day, I had bumps and black and blue, I had a broken face and broken nose, but the fact there was no long term damage, that made things a hell of a lot easier to come back and be able to try to see what we can do with it and turn it into what me and Sami were able to turn it into. At this point that happened, I was able to get up and walk away. I tried not to push my luck too much, knowing that, but it is something I know, ‘Hey, at least I’m not getting hit in the face with a baseball bat.’

How he used the momentum to switch to a hardcore style: