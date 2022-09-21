IMPACT star and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently joined Ad Free Shows for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included him hyping up his upcoming world title matchup against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory.

During the interview Edwards would be asked about who he wishes he could have faced. Here is what he had to say:

“One match I wish that could’ve happened that didn’t happen, you know, in my time in Impact. Kurt Angle. You know, I would love to have a match with Kurt. I think he’s a guy that’s in a lot of people’s bucket list at this point.”

Edwards adds that he would love to have a main event match with the Olympic Hero.

But, he’s somebody that I would love to go out there and have, have a last match, whether it’s last match of the night or the last match of the year.”

