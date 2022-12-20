Eddie Edwards has some high praise for the new Ring of Honor tag team champions, The Briscoes.

The IMPACT superstar spoke about Dem Boyz on the latest edition of Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, which saw Edwards also discuss the Honor No More faction that briefly formed in IMPACT earlier this year. Check out Edwards’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he would have loved if The Briscoes joined Honor No More in IMPACT:

Whenever I think of Ring of Honor, I think of The Briscoes. The Briscoes did come to IMPACT for a bit. They were the IMPACT Tag Champions, but I would have loved if we could have convinced them to join Honor No More. Even a guy that I’ve fought with numerous times over the years, Moose, I would have loved to have Moose come onboard to Honor No More. It just wasn’t in the cards, and in the end, we had who we had, and we did whatever we could do.

How he’s ready to move-on from PCO:

I haven’t seen him. Where’s he at? Sure, his hand pokes up, but now what? He’s been quiet, hasn’t he? He’s been gone. At this point, I want to bury that part. I need to bury PCO, I need to bury Honor No More, I need to bury this past year and move forward. I just want to look towards the future. That’s what I’m focused on now. So PCO, hopefully he was just tired and stretched his hand out, and he’s gonna stay in that little hole pit that I put him in. But who knows what’s gonna happen down the road? I just want to think about the future.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)