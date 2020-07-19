Eddie Edwards Releases First Comments As IMPACT World Champion

Eddie Edwards spoke about becoming the new IMPACT World champion immediately following his victory at last night’s Slammiversary pay per view. Edwards survived a Fatal-Five Way elimination matchup that included Ace Austin, Trey, Rich Swann, and a surprise appearance from former WWE star Eric Young.

You talk about journeys – life is a journey. My career has been nothing but a journey, a journey that has brought me back to the Impact World Championship,” Eddie said. “I said it: everything that has happened whether good or bad, broken bones, broken relationships, broken friendships, everything has lead me back to tonight, back to Slammiversary, back with my Impact World Championship.

And I am going to be a champion that this company, that pro wrestling, can be proud about. I will represent this company to the best of my ability until I am no longer standing in this ring.