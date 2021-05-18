According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio top IMPACT star Eddie Edwards is currently dealing with appendicitis, and could potentially be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The report notes that Edwards was likely in line to challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT world title at this summer’s Slammiversary pay per view, a match that was supposed to take place after the Cleaner defended the title against Moose, who became number one contender at last Saturday’s Under Siege special.

No word yet on whether any of IMPACT’s plans will change due to Edwards illness, who how much time he could possibly miss. We here at Wrestling Headlines would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

It was at last year’s Slammiversary that Edwards captured the IMPACT world title in a five-way eliminator matchup.