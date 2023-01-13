IMPACT superstar and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently joined the Desert Island Graps podcast to hype his Hard To Kill matchup with Jonathan Gresham, which also included Edwards discussing his time at Pro Wrestling NOAH, whether he would be interested in returning to the Japanese promotion, and some behind-the-scenes details about his first world title reign with IMPACT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he would be interested in returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH:

I’m open to it at any point (returning to NOAH) and there’s been numerous conversations over the past couple of years to try to get it done. Schedules haven’t lined up and at this point, there’s nothing set in stone but, I know it’s always a conversation that is going on to try to get not just myself but like you said, some wrestlers from IMPACT to go over to NOAH and vice versa because yeah, we welcome anybody to come over here from NOAH. We had [Naomichi] Marufuji which I’d love him to come back again and also bring somebody else, [Katsuhiko] Nakajima, Kenoh, anybody. Hopefully, we just get that forbidden door open sooner or later.

Looks back on winning his first world title in TNA/IMPACT:

Earlier that day, I found out (I was winning my first TNA World Title). So, imagine how you’re feeling and then times a million at that point… I was like, ‘What? Huh?’ Basically, that’s how it was, yeah.

