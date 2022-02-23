IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former world champion Eddie Edwards will address his actions at last weekend’s No Surrender event on this week’s television program on AXS TV.
At No Surrender Edwards aligned with the ROH Honor No More group, a decision that surprised the IMPACT faithful.
This Thursday 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
@TheEddieEdwards will explain his actions at No Surrender! pic.twitter.com/eidA1Lh4g7
-Eddie Edwards addresses actions from No Surrender
-Mike Bailey/Ace Austin versus Trey Miguel/Jake Something