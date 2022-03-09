Veteran Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has signed a new contract with the company.

Impact officials revealed the new deal to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, who recently spoke with Edwards about his heel turn. Terms of the deal were undisclosed, but Edwards will remain signed to the company he’s been with since 2014.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years, and I’ve done a lot,” Edwards said of the new deal. “And there is still a lot more for me to prove.”

Edwards recently turned heel and joined the Honor No More group of former ROH wrestlers. The 38 year old Edwards received praise for his recent Impact promo explaining the heel turn, and now he says he’s ready to articulate his points on the mic in a convincing manner, after never being viewed as a top promo talent. The February 24 promo was called the most compelling of his career.

“I’ve had some chances with promos over the years, but this was different,” Edwards said. “I knew the bullet points I wanted to hit, but it wasn’t something I wrote out or memorized. I spoke the truth, and that’s why you can feel what I’m saying.

“The truth carried that promo. It’s what makes this real. Wrestling means the world to me. I’ve missed birthdays and funerals because I had shows to wrestle. I’ve suffered injuries, I’ve wrestled hurt, I almost lost my eye. But none of that ever made me love it less or want to leave. I’m proud to be a pro wrestler. That’s why that promo means something. It was real emotion.”

Edwards recently defeated Rhino at the Sacrifice event. This heel turn will give him a new set of opponents, such as Rich Swann, who he will face on Thursday’s Impact. Edwards revealed how he was scheduled to team more with Sami Callihan but that changed when Callihan suffered a broken ankle back in September, putting him on the shelf until this spring.

“Originally, I had planned to do more tagging with Sami Callihan, but he got hurt so that changed what I was doing,” Edwards said. “It was time for a change, and this is my opportunity to step outside my comfort zone. So let’s see what we can do.”

Edwards is a two-time Impact World Champion, but he’s hoping for a third run with the strap as a heel. He commented on Josh Alexander, who will challenge Moose for the World Title at Rebellion next month. Edwards said he can’t wait to show people this new side of Impact.

“Josh is the chosen one, the anointed one,” Edwards said. “I know all about that. I’ve been there; I was that guy. But it doesn’t last forever, and I’ll help show him that. People are really going to see a whole new side of Impact with this, and I can’t wait to be the guy to show them.”

Stay tuned for more. You can see Edwards’ promo from the February 24 Impact below:

