Eddie Edwards isn’t exactly rushing to make the jump to NXT.

But he’s not shutting the door either.

With the ongoing partnership between TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT leading to crossover appearances in recent months, some talents have shown interest in working both sides. However, Edwards is taking a more grounded approach.

Speaking in a new interview with Q101, Edwards made it clear that while he’s open to opportunities, his focus remains firmly on TNA and his current role.

“I don’t want to sound too much of a veteran mentality again, but, you know, it’s kind of like whatever’s needed, I will gladly do,” he said. “You know, there’s nothing in NXT or anybody that I’m looking at where I’m like, ‘hey, get me over there, I need to do this,’ because I am very much focused in the moment on TNA. I’m focused on our locker room type of thing.”

That said, Edwards is more than willing to welcome NXT talent into TNA—and even challenge them to prove themselves.

A confident stance.

Edwards continued, “But again, if anybody wants to come over, anybody wants to test their metal in TNA, I say go for it. The more the merrier type of thing and kind of see how they stack up against our roster. But again, there’s nothing I’m dying for, like, please, please, please send me to NXT so I can do this. I would gladly do it if it was needed and it was called for, and especially if it was with The System. I would love us as a group to go over there or go anywhere that we’re needed type of thing. But I think the important thing is, like, the opportunity is there and the chances will be there at some point. So if they call upon me, I will gladly do it. If not, I will focus on my goals and our goals as the system and TNA.”

For now, Edwards remains locked in on TNA, making it clear that any potential NXT appearance would come down to timing, necessity, and the bigger picture for The System.