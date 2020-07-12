Eddie Edwards Talks Slammiversary Main Event, What The Morale Is Like Backstage and more

IMPACT Wrestling superstar Eddie Edwards recently spoke to Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels about being in the main event of the upcoming Slammiversary pay per view. Highlights from the interview are below.
On main eventing Slammiversary:
It’s added pressure, really, for myself. Whether I’m the opening match or mid-card or the main event, I have the same goal I think everybody in IMPACT does and wrestlers I think everywhere do: to go out there, steal the show, win, have a great match and go out and celebrate that night. Being that that is the main event of Slammiversary, which is our biggest pay-per-view of the event, and especially this year, it’s kind of a rebirth, a restart for IMPACT. There’s a lot of moving parts, so I feel that this main event of this pay-per-view, there’s a lot of eyes on us for good reason. So we have to go out there and deliver. Being the main event of that show, you better go out there and do it because if it’s on us to deliver and show the people what we’ve got and what we can do. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all pans out.
What the morale is like in the IMPACT locker room:
I’ve said it before, it is cliche in the world of wrestling and sports, “we’re a family” and stuff like that. But along those lines, I feel we are. Are we all best buddies, best friends? No, but everybody is there for IMPACT. Everybody wants IMPACT to succeed, and we do that by supporting each other and trying to help each other. It’s never a negative thing, somebody sees something that they didn’t think was great or they shouldn’t have done, we’ll talk to each other. That’s how people grow as performers and as people. We’re there to support each other, with the good and the bad. I think we’re much like a family out there, whether it’s cliche or not, but you talked me into it.
How he’s always wanted to be a wrestler:
Ever since I joined wrestling school, that was one of my main goals. My love for the business has never changed. As far as being a part of IMPACT, as you said, this has been my home for six-plus years at this point. I wouldn’t be in wrestling if it wasn’t something I loved. It hurts too much to do it if you don’t love it, you know what I mean? This was always my goal to be my one and only job, to be my career. I’m lucky that it has been my job for so long at this point. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon, knock on wood. But IMPACT, it is my home and I’m proud to be the longest-tenured guy at IMPACT right now.
