Eddie Edwards thinks a feud with Bully Ray or Tommy Dreamer has legs.

The former world champion discussed this topic during an interview on the Angle podcast, where he was asked about what a feud with either of the ECW legends would look like in IMPACT. Here is what he had to say:

Thinks storylines with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray would make sense for him:

For me and Tommy [Dreamer], we are friends outside of wrestling as well and he is like the crazy uncle type of character and he’s really done a lot for me in my career so I think that the story of sensei, you know, teacher type of thing, teacher versus student would always be a story that me and Tommy could do and also, me and Bully [Ray], when me and Davey [Richards] came into IMPACT, into TNA, we were wrestling Team 3D so we have a lot of history there where we won the tag titles in matches with Team 3D and The Hardys.

Says a story can be found anywhere if you look hard enough:

I think that story also kind of writes itself. The great thing about wrestling is you can find a story anywhere you look if you just look hard enough and I think it’d be easier to find a story between me and Tommy and me and Bully as well.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)