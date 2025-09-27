— Kaylie Guerrero, the youngest daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and Vickie Guerrero, has drawn heavy criticism online after making controversial comments about feminism and women’s voting rights.

In a resurfaced clip shared on her own Twitter account, Kaylie argued that women should not have the right to vote and suggested that they should focus on staying home and raising children. She said,

“Because if women would just stay home and raise their children right, our generation probably wouldn’t be so screwed up right now.”

She went on to claim that women’s participation in voting has caused problems. She added,

“Also, the fact that we vote, we literally single handedly mess up everything we vote. Meanwhile, most of the things we vote for affect the men.

[When asked if women should be allowed to vote] Not right now. I feel like we kind of lost our rights. I feel like maybe [men] can fix things and then maybe if we become more based, [we] should get the right back.”

Despite her remarks, Kaylie’s own Twitter bio lists her as a film producer, actress, and FX artist—professions outside of the traditional homemaker role she advocates for.

Her mother, Vickie Guerrero, has been a prominent figure in the wrestling business for decades and most recently appeared at WWE Wrestlepalooza earlier this month.

— In a recent interview with “Mister Swiff,” Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) said he and his wife, Chelsea Green, could defeat other high-profile WWE couples like CM Punk & AJ Lee or Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch if the opportunity arose. He said,

“Well, I mean, of course we would go over. Chelsea Green would hit her finish, 1-2-3. I would love to team with Chelsea Green in a WWE ring. Never say never. We’ll see what happens. I think it has to happen. It’s gotta happen.”

Cardona made a surprise appearance during the closing segment of Tuesday night’s NXT broadcast, his first time on WWE television in more than five years. The 40-year-old free agent is currently featured in the ongoing TNA vs. NXT invasion storyline.

— During a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, CM Punk revealed his personal wrestling Mt. Rushmore, making it clear that he wouldn’t include himself.

Instead, Punk listed six all-time greats – Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Harley Race, and Dusty Rhodes. He explained,

“Am I better than Steve Austin or Eddie Guerrero? I’ll never think that. I think I’m more apt to put myself ahead of my contemporaries, right? But the legends that I grew up watching, that I studied, that I learned from? No, I’m not better than those guys.”

— During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls,” CM Punk opened up about the tough period he went through after leaving WWE in 2014.

Punk explained that while he was navigating personal struggles outside the ring, his wife AJ Lee remained with WWE for another year, continuing her career in the company. He said,

“It was difficult because when I left, she was still with the company for a year. That was a hard year for us, relationship-wise. But it made everything after that so much easier. Her understanding the business now that I’m back in it, and when she has important stuff to do — like she had a short film debut at Tribeca Film Festival — she can go do that, I can watch our dog, Larry, and when I’m here with you, freezing my nuts off, she’s at home watching Larry. I found my person. She is 100% my partner.”

Punk recently teamed with AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza for a win over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.