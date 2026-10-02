Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, continues to prepare for the start of her own in-ring career.

Guerrero took to Instagram on Friday and revealed that she recently spent time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She had been in Florida for the past couple of weeks and indicated that the Performance Center visit was the reason for the trip.

Guerrero thanked WWE and NXT for having her, while also showing appreciation to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and those at Reality of Wrestling who have helped prepare her for the next stage of her journey.

“Legacy is for the family, but this journey is for me,” Guerrero wrote. “Thank you @wwe @wwenxt. Thank you @realityofwrestling @bookertfivex & soooo many for getting me ready for what’s ahead, the now and everything you’ve taught me in the past!”

Guerrero began training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school in October 2025. While she has made appearances at ROW events, she has yet to compete in her first official match.

Her visit to the WWE Performance Center will naturally fuel speculation about her future, although Guerrero’s post did not announce a WWE signing or otherwise confirm her status with the company beyond the recent visit.

Guerrero has been using the “Latina Heat” nickname as a tribute to her father, whose famous “Latino Heat” moniker became synonymous with his career.

She has previously indicated that she hopes to make her official in-ring debut before the end of 2026.