Eddie Guerrero’s daughter is officially preparing to step inside the squared circle.

Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer, is scheduled to make her professional wrestling debut for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion on Saturday, November 14.

The announcement came following an angle at Saturday’s Sherri Martel Classic, where Guerrero was serving as host of the event. During the show, Mystii Marks confronted Guerrero before slapping and attacking her.

Following the confrontation, Guerrero grabbed a microphone and challenged Marks to a match at Reality of Wrestling’s November 14 event.

The promotion subsequently confirmed the match on social media, writing:

“Breaking news! @TheSherilynG makes her highly anticipated pro wrestling debut on Saturday, November 14th! A new chapter in the Guerrero legacy begins!”

Guerrero began training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school in Texas in October 2025. Earlier this month, she also shared a photo of herself outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

During a March appearance on The Magic of Wrestling, Guerrero discussed her early experiences in wrestling training, including an ankle injury that temporarily interrupted her progress.

“I started training in around October, actually, and it was really cool,” Guerrero said. “I got an ankle sprain in December so I had to sit out for a bit and then just start it back.”

Despite the setback, Guerrero explained that the recovery period helped her approach training with a renewed perspective.

“Something about recovery helps you kind of recalibrate your intention and things with this,” she continued. “And oh man, training is just different now. Coming back into it and the coaches I have, they’re so great in the ring and out the ring.”