Eddie Kingston has opened up about his absence from AEW television.

“The Mad King” has not appeared on AEW programming since the February 7 episode of AEW Collision, where he was involved in an eight-man parking lot brawl. While fans continue to wonder when he’ll return to the spotlight, Kingston recently shed some light on his current mindset during a wXw documentary appearance.

When discussing his status (see video below), Kingston made it clear that he understands the ups and downs that come with the wrestling business.

“I don’t know what to say, bro,” he said. “Like I said to the people, business is business. Sometimes you’re on and sometimes you’re not.”

Kingston went on to elaborate, acknowledging the mental battles he faces while also explaining what continues to motivate him whenever he steps into the ring.

”I tell people sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail,” he continued. “I get in my own head and I start doubting myself a lot, but then when I go out there and I hear the people chanting my name and being into the match. I’m in there with such a young kid that I can see his fire in his eyes. I can feel it. That’s a feeling that I love seeing that from younger guys cause I know there’s still fire in my heart and my eyes. I love to see it matched.”

Although he hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming, “The Mad King” has kept busy in Ring Of Honor and at various independent pro wrestling events.