There have been reports making the rounds as of late regarding the highly-anticipated return of a top star to All Elite Wrestling.

Eddie Kingston, who has been on the sidelines for quite a while dealing with a tough injury recovery process, has been rumored to return to finally return to AEW in the near future, according to recent reports.

Apparently the reports are not true.

“The Mad King” released a statement addressing the rumors, claiming he “is not there” yet, in terms of being ready to return, but noting that he “finally feels like the ball is moving in the right direction.”

“I am not there,” Kingston said of the recent reports regarding his return to AEW. “I have started running in the ring. I am still doing physical therapy and I am mentally better.”

Kingston continued, “Yet again, as people know, it’s a struggle, but being able to be in the ring again and work out with PT and working out with Cezar [Bononi] is helping my mental health, let alone my body. I can finally feel the ball is moving in the right direction.”

