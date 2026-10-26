AEW star Eddie Kingston has opened up about the emotional toll of losing Andy “The Butcher” Williams and Ben “PAC” Satterley, revealing that he considered walking away from professional wrestling following their deaths.

Williams passed away on September 6, 2026, while Satterley died on September 27, the same day a memorial service was held for Williams.

Kingston addressed the losses following his match against Luke Jacobs at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 199: Bonestorm event on Sunday, October 25.

After defeating Jacobs, Kingston delivered an emotional post-match speech in which he admitted that the deaths of his friends left him questioning his future in the wrestling business.

“When you lose people, and you gain fake people, and you lose real people, life is a f\*\*\*ed up place,” Kingston said. “I wake up every morning and do this because of the fans…”

Kingston went on to reveal how difficult the weeks following their deaths had been for him.

“After Andy and Ben passed away, I didn’t leave my house for five days. I wanted to leave this business.”

Kingston also thanked wrestling fans for their continued support throughout his career, particularly during the past several months.

He concluded by giving credit to Jacobs, who was bloodied during their match, for his performance in the ring.