Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer facing off in an opening round matchup of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW championship.

At one point in the match Archer went for a moonsault, but landed right on the top of his head and was clearly dazed. After several moments to gather himself Kingston took advantage and rolled up Archer for the pinfall victory. Kingston will next face Bryan Danielson, who defeated Dustin Rhodes earlier in the evening.

UPDATE: Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has revealed that Archer returned to the backstage area under his own power.

Highlights of the match, including the moonsault spot can be seen below.

