The latest Wrestling Observer Radio has some backstage details on a match from this Friday’s AEW Rampage being edited for time.

According to the report, the Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia showdown was originally 22-minutes long during the tapings on Wednesday, but due to time restrains it got shortened to only 12-minutes during Friday’s Rampage broadcast. Kingston picked up the victory after hitting his signature spinning back fist, which has furthered his feud with Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Both the JAS, and Santana and Ortiz, were banned from ringside for the Kingston and Garcia match.

Rampage also saw Adam Cole qualify for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament, and Jade Cargill successfully defend the TBS championship and improve to 30-0. Stay tuned for more updates son all things AEW.